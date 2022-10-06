Woman injured in alleged drunk driving crash

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Colton man was charged with drunk driving after a passenger on his UTV suffered a skull fracture in a crash Wednesday.

State police say 38-year-old Adam Whitman lost control of the vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. on Sylvan Falls Road in the town of Parishville, causing the UTV to overturn.

A passenger, 40-year-old woman from Colton, suffered head trauma. She was first taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and later transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Troopers say Whitman exhibited signs of intoxication during their investigation. His blood alcohol content was .1%. The legal limit for driving is .08%.

Whitman was charged with driving while intoxicated, unregistered motor vehicle, and having alcohol and cannabis on a highway.

He was arraigned in Parishville town court and released.

Troopers say their investigation is ongoing.

