Athlete of the Week: Samantha Booth

By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a tennis player from Immaculate Heart who has put up a perfect record so far this season. Her ability on the court earning her this week’s title.

Samantha Booth is a talented sophomore tennis player who is undefeated so far this season as she gets ready for sectionals. She has lost just one set all season, with a 149-29 game record. She went 11-0 during the regular season and 2-0 in the Frontier League tournament, winning the B Division crown in first singles for the second straight year.

Last season, she made it to the sectional semi-finals.

And in the classroom, she holds a 99 average. An outstanding student athlete.

Samantha is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for October 7, 2022.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention
Ambulance
Woman injured in alleged drunk driving crash
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle
Demartres Grant, Laquandrae Poledore, and Chad Bartlett
4 charged following Watertown drug raid
This is the resting place of the woman whose ghost, some say, became known as Tug Hill Annie.
In search of the legend of Tug Hill Annie

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Samantha Booth
Kane is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for September 30,...
Athlete of the Week: Kane Lynch
Athlete of the Week: Kane Lynch
Delaney is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for September...
Athlete of the Week: Delaney Callahan