Athlete of the Week: Samantha Booth

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a tennis player from Immaculate Heart who has put up a perfect record so far this season. Her ability on the court earning her this week’s title.

Samantha Booth is a talented sophomore tennis player who is undefeated so far this season as she gets ready for sectionals. She has lost just one set all season, with a 149-29 game record. She went 11-0 during the regular season and 2-0 in the Frontier League tournament, winning the B Division crown in first singles for the second straight year.

Last season, she made it to the sectional semi-finals.

And in the classroom, she holds a 99 average. An outstanding student athlete.

Samantha is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for October 7, 2022.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.