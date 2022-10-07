Children’s Home helps adults, too

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County isn’t just for children.

Jeff Schwind is manager of care coordination services. He said CHJC has been helping adults since 2011.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

He says the Children’s Home helps roughly 1,000 children and adults each year in Jefferson, St. Lawrence, and Lewis counties.

The children’s program helps those under 21. The adult program starts at age 18.

Visit chjc.org for more information or call 315-200-8161.

