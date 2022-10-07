Children’s Home helps adults, too

Children's Home of Jefferson County
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County isn’t just for children.

Jeff Schwind is manager of care coordination services. He said CHJC has been helping adults since 2011.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

He says the Children’s Home helps roughly 1,000 children and adults each year in Jefferson, St. Lawrence, and Lewis counties.

The children’s program helps those under 21. The adult program starts at age 18.

Visit chjc.org for more information or call 315-200-8161.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Woman injured in alleged drunk driving crash
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle
Demartres Grant, Laquandrae Poledore, and Chad Bartlett
4 charged following Watertown drug raid
File photo of Jay Donovan
Jay Donovan retires after nearly 50 years in broadcasting
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention

Latest News

Making a Mark on K-9 Cancer
Walk to ‘Make a Mark on K-9 Cancer’
Beaver River and South Lewis faced off in girls' Frontier League soccer Thursday.
Highlights & scores: Girls’ Frontier League soccer action
Power lines
Power out for hundreds in Watertown
This is the resting place of the woman whose ghost, some say, became known as Tug Hill Annie.
In search of the legend of Tug Hill Annie