Edwards man found guilty of drug & weapon possession

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A jury found an Edwards man guilty of possessing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and an unregistered handgun.

According to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua, 29-year-old Caleb Serrano was convicted Thursday of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.

Pasqua says evidence at trial proved Serrano possessed the meth unregistered handgun back in October 2020.

After the verdict, Serrano was taken to St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility where he will stay until sentencing.

He faces up to 14 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.