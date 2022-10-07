Fall festival returns to Watertown on Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After three years off, Watertown’s Fall Fest is back Saturday as the Local Arts Fall Festival.

Instead of on Public Square, as it has been in years past, the festival is moving to the Veteran’s Memorial Riverwalk.

There will be food trucks, vendors, artists and live music.

Downtown Business Association President Joseph Wessner is especially looking forward to the new venue.

“It’s a great park, it’s very underutilized, and the city wants to bring the river back into the community, so why not bring the community to the river,” he said.

The city will have a “Local Waterfront Revitalization Program” booth at the festival where people can stop by and share their visions and ideas for the waterfront. The event is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.