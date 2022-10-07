Friday afternoon accident disrupts traffic

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Three ambulances, fire trucks, state police and St. Lawrence County Sheriffs were all on the scene Friday afternoon of an accident south of Canton.

7 News reporter Sean Brynda, on scene, said Route 11 southbound going towards DeKalb Junction was closed.

At least one vehicle, a pick-up truck, sustained damage. It appeared the rear of the truck had been struck.

It also appeared a tractor trailer was pulled off the road.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

