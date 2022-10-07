Friday afternoon accident disrupts traffic

The scene of an accident Friday afternoon, October 7, on Route 11 south of Canton.
The scene of an accident Friday afternoon, October 7, on Route 11 south of Canton.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Three ambulances, fire trucks, state police and St. Lawrence County Sheriffs were all on the scene Friday afternoon of an accident south of Canton.

7 News reporter Sean Brynda, on scene, said Route 11 southbound going towards DeKalb Junction was closed.

At least one vehicle, a pick-up truck, sustained damage. It appeared the rear of the truck had been struck.

It also appeared a tractor trailer was pulled off the road.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

