Friday afternoon accident disrupts traffic
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Three ambulances, fire trucks, state police and St. Lawrence County Sheriffs were all on the scene Friday afternoon of an accident south of Canton.
7 News reporter Sean Brynda, on scene, said Route 11 southbound going towards DeKalb Junction was closed.
At least one vehicle, a pick-up truck, sustained damage. It appeared the rear of the truck had been struck.
It also appeared a tractor trailer was pulled off the road.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.
