Homicide under investigation in Malone

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MALONE, New York (WWNY) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating a homicide in the village of Malone Thursday night.

Malone village police, state police, and the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

The homicide was in the area of 215 Elm Street. The investigation is in its early stages and authorities say there is no danger to the public.

Malone police ask anyone with information to call 518-483-2424.

