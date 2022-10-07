Indian River Presents Two One Act Plays

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Dates of Show:

Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 7:00pm

Friday, October 14, 2022 at 7:00pm

Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm

Where: Indian River High School Blackbox Theatre

Tickets: We are asking for a donation at the door, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Sandy Hook Promise.

There are limited tickets so reserve your tickets today by calling the box office at 315-642-5521

Info:

This December 14 will mark the 10 year anniversary of the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary. We are producing these shows in hope to bring attention to the issue of school violence and teen suicide. Our Thespian Troupe has officially become a SAVE Promise Club through Sandy Hook Promise and just finished up “Start with Hello” week! Student-led SAVE Promise Clubs encourage and empower youth to keep schools safe.

26 Pebbles by Eric Ulloa

On December 14, 2012, 20 children and 6 adults died in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Following the tragedy, the community rallied together to care for and support each other as the world watched their suffering. Eric Ulloa’s documentary drama 26 Pebbles chronicles the experiences of the parents and community members of Newtown and Sandy Hook. In a series of monologues and short dialogues, they tell the story of their hometown: The experience of community events, the day of the shooting and their panic, the grief and trauma following the tragedy. Lauded for its compassion and message of healing, 26 Pebbles shows how pebbles dropped in the pond can create a ripple effect for the rest of the world.

Lockdown by Douglas Craven

In a dark classroom, eight students sit in an “official lockdown,” not knowing if it’s just a drill or an actual emergency. When a hysterical younger girl bolts from the room and the teacher follows, the remaining students are left alone to decide if it’s safer to stay or run.

