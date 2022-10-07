Iowa reporter announces on newscast that she is transgender

FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags.
FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags. A television reporter in Des Moines, Iowa, announced on air that she will now publicly identify as a transgender woman.(Ted Eytan / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines television reporter announced this week on a newscast that she will publicly identify as a transgender woman.

Nora J.S. Reichardt of WOI-TV said that for a long time she didn’t think she would be able to reveal her identity on air.

She made the announcement on the same day that she filed for a name change.

She is not the first reporter to make that announcement. ESPN journalist M.A. Voepel announced in a tweet in August that he is transitioning and would use male pronouns.

