Michael B. Amo, of Watertown

Michael B. Amo of Charles St, passed away at home on October 5, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael B. Amo of Charles St, passed away at home on October 5, 2022.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown.

Michael was born in Watertown, NY on January 9, 1958 to the late George and Dorothy Ball Amo.

Michael was a Mason Tender for many years working for many companies and was a member of the Masons Union.

Michael was a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle, he especially loved and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He loved sports and was a huge fan of the NY Yankees and the NY Giants football team.

Michael is survived by his wife; Dawn Lammerman; his two children, Michael (Mary) Amo, Black River, Kady Amo, Watertown; three grandchildren, Dylan and Madison Amo and Mariah Miner; two great grandchildren, Atlas and Reid Williams; two siblings Deborah (Brian) Cleveland and Markjon (Sandra) Amo, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on October 11th at Cleveland Funeral Home, 404 Sherman St, Watertown, NY at 6 pm. There will be calling hours prior to the funeral from 3 to 6 pm. The family invites everyone to wear their favorite Yankees or Giants Jersey in Michaels honor. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.