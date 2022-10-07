Mild with showers through the morning

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A cold front will push through the region today, bringing rain and cooler temperatures.

Showers will be on and off through the morning, then it will be mostly dry and mostly cloudy.

Most areas were in the low to mid-50s to start. Temperatures could climb to the mid- to upper 50s before falling through the afternoon and evening.

Skies clear overnight and it will be chilly. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and highs in the mid-50s.

Monday is Columbus Day. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 50s on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 65.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 60s.

