Morse’s name to be added to National Fallen Firefighters Memorial

Peyton Morse
Peyton Morse(Steve Sturtz)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters across the country are heading to Maryland for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. The event serves as an official tribute to all firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

This year, several Watertown firefighters including Chief Matt Timerman are taking the trip to add fallen firefighter Peyton Morse’s name. Morse, who died after a training incident, actually visited the memorial before he passed away.

Timerman says taking part in the ceremony will leave him with mixed emotions.

“We’re honored to be able to play a part of that. But, none of us want to go down for that reason. I’d much rather be walking in today to see Peyton Morse getting his turnout gear ready for another shift today. Instead, we’re getting ready to add his name to the memorial,” he said.

Morse’s family will also be attending the weekend event in Maryland.

