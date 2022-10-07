Power out for hundreds in Watertown

Power lines
Power lines(MGN, Pexels)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few hundred customers in the Watertown area were without power Friday morning.

According to National Grid’s website by a little after 7 a.m., about 720 customers were without power in Watertown, with another 30 out in the town of Pamelia.

According to reports, the outage was caused by a sparking transformer on a utility pole at 22270 U.S. Route 11.

National Grid estimates power will be restored by 8:45 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Woman injured in alleged drunk driving crash
Demartres Grant, Laquandrae Poledore, and Chad Bartlett
4 charged following Watertown drug raid
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle
File photo of Jay Donovan
Jay Donovan retires after nearly 50 years in broadcasting
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention

Latest News

This is the resting place of the woman whose ghost, some say, became known as Tug Hill Annie.
In search of the legend of Tug Hill Annie
Wake Up Weather
Mild with showers through the morning
Gavel
Edwards man found guilty of drug & weapon possession
The legend of Tug Hill Annie