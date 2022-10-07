Power out for hundreds in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few hundred customers in the Watertown area were without power Friday morning.

According to National Grid’s website by a little after 7 a.m., about 720 customers were without power in Watertown, with another 30 out in the town of Pamelia.

According to reports, the outage was caused by a sparking transformer on a utility pole at 22270 U.S. Route 11.

National Grid estimates power will be restored by 8:45 a.m.

