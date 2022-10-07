TV Dinner: Sautéed chicken, apples, mushrooms & mustard cream sauce

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a dish that smells – and tastes – like fall.

Chef Chris Manning showed us how to make sautéed breast of chicken with apples, mushrooms, and a mustard cream sauce.

He says it’s also great for baked chicken, pork, lamb, and broiled fish.

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- 2 tablespoons butter

- 2 6-ounce skinless, boneless chicken breasts, pounded thin

- 1 medium apple, cored, peeling, and diced

- ½ pound mushrooms, sliced thin

- ¼ cup sherry wine

- 2 tablespoons Creole mustard

- 2 tablespoons cream cheese

- 2 tablespoons unsweetened apple sauce

- ¼ cup half and half

- Salt and pepper to taste

Add olive oil and butter to a heated four-quart Dutch oven. Dredge the chicken in even portions of flour, bread crumbs, and parmesan cheese seasoned with salt and pepper. Sauté until golden brown on both sides and cooked through. Remove chicken from pan and keep warm.

Add apple and mushrooms to the pan until the apple begins to wilt. Add the sherry and flambé.

Add mustard, cream cheese, and apple sauce. Stir to melt cream cheese. Add the half and half. Stir to combine all the ingredients and simmer for two or three minutes.

Spoon over chicken and serve. Can be served with rice or noodles.

