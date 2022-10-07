Walk to ‘Make a Mark on K-9 Cancer’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You and your pet can dress up in costume and Make a Mark on K-9 Cancer at the same time.

Kyle Stevenson lost her best friend, Potter, to cancer seven years ago. Since then, she has formed Paws4Potter to help raise awareness of cancer in dogs.

And there’s a walk this weekend to do just that.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The Making a Mark on K-9 Cancer event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 at the Rotary Pavilion in Watertown’s Thompson Park.

There’s a three-quarter-mile walk for dogs with short legs and a two-mile walk for larger dogs. There’s also a Halloween costume contest.

You can find out more and sign up at paws4potter.com. You can also register the day of the event.

Proceeds go to the National Canine Cancer Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.