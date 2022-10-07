Watertown woman pleads guilty to bank fraud

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A 44-year-old Watertown woman has pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

Federal prosecutors say Carrie Wetherell admitted using a dead relative’s identity and ATM card to withdraw Supplemental Security Income benefits from the relative’s bank account.

They say Wetherell also got Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from the Jefferson County Department of Social Services.

Officials say that had she disclosed the money she withdrew from her relative’s account, she would not have been eligible for SNAP.

As part of her plea, Wetherell agreed to pay $85,980.05 in restitution to the Social Security Administration and Jefferson County DSS and agreed to a forfeiture money judgment in the amount of $6,194.00.

She could get a $1 million fine and 30 years in prison when she’s sentenced on February 9.

