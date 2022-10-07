Witches Gala to benefit Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County is hosting events.

VAC Executive Director appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday. Watch her interview above.

The first event is VAC’s Behind Closed Doors demonstration on Friday, October 7 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the center at 418 Washington Street in Watertown.

The second event is the Witches Gala, which takes place on October 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom.

The gala is described as a “black tie-spooky formal” that offers cocktails, dinner and music.

Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased by calling 315-755-1434 or clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention
Ambulance
Woman injured in alleged drunk driving crash
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle
Demartres Grant, Laquandrae Poledore, and Chad Bartlett
4 charged following Watertown drug raid
File photo of Jay Donovan
Jay Donovan retires after nearly 50 years in broadcasting

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Witches Gala to benefit Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County
The scene of an accident Friday afternoon, October 7, on Route 11 south of Canton.
Friday afternoon crash closes U.S. 11 near Canton
In this image taken from video, Kevin Bruen, superintendent of the New York State Police, holds...
NY state police superintendent quits amid investigation
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Sautéed chicken, apples, mushrooms & mustard cream sauce