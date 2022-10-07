Witches Gala to benefit Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County is hosting events.

VAC Executive Director appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday. Watch her interview above.

The first event is VAC’s Behind Closed Doors demonstration on Friday, October 7 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the center at 418 Washington Street in Watertown.

The second event is the Witches Gala, which takes place on October 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom.

The gala is described as a “black tie-spooky formal” that offers cocktails, dinner and music.

Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased by calling 315-755-1434 or clicking here.

