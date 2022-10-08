Brenda Doxtater, 74, of Calcium

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Brenda Doxtater, 74, Calcium, wife of James S. Doxtater, passed away Wednesday October 5th,...
Brenda Doxtater, 74, Calcium, wife of James S. Doxtater, passed away Wednesday October 5th, 2022 at the Westchester Medical Center where she was a patient.(Source: Funeral Home)

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Brenda Doxtater, 74, Calcium, wife of James S. Doxtater, passed away Wednesday October 5th, 2022 at the Westchester Medical Center where she was a patient.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. There are no services.

She is survived by her husband James S.; a son and daughter-in-law, James A. And Wanda, two granddaughters Olivia and Ruth, all of Alaska; three sisters Charlotte (Sam) Scott of Watertown, Barbara Yerdon and Elwyn Bodley, of Calcium, Elizabeth Good, Philadelphia; several nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law Tina Doxtater, Black River and a brother-in-law Alan (Doc) Doxtater, Evans Mills.

Brenda was predeceased by a son Charles Doxtater and a niece Nichole Yerdon.

She was born in Watertown November 2, 1947, a daughter to Charles K. “Scotty” Scott and Ruth Hodge Scott. She married James S. Doxtater July 1st, 1967.

Brenda held customer service positions at several area businesses to include, Ames, Empsalls, Faichneys, Seaway Bowl, Fort Drum and Convergys.

She enjoyed roller skating and bowling. Mostly she enjoyed road trips with her sisters and friends, shopping and spoiling her grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Phyllis E. Tiffany, 83, of South State St., formerly of Campbell Street and Snell Road, passed...
Phyllis E. Tiffany, 83, of Lowville
Candles
Melita V. Castor, 85, of Pierrepont
Watertown city manager Ken Mix has decided not to renew his contract, which expires at the end...
City of Watertown special session scheduled to discuss Ken Mix’s future as city manager
WWNY Fall festival returns to Watertown on Saturday

Obituaries

WWNY Blast from the Past: local football game seen in Afghanistan in 2006
WWNY Breast cancer survivor creates support group
WWNY Breast cancer survivor creates support group
WWNY Morse’s name to be added to National Fallen Firefighters Memorial
WWNY Watertown physician assistant to help care for Ukrainian war refugees
WWNY Convalt Energy’s planned plant hits snag
WWNY Here’s why St. Lawrence County stopped issuing gun permits