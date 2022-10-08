City of Watertown special session scheduled to discuss Ken Mix’s future as city manager

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A special meeting has been set to discuss Watertown City Manager Ken Mix’s future with the city.

Mix announced earlier this week that he handed over a letter which stated he is “unwilling” to renew his current contract, which is set to expire on December 31st.

Mayor Jeff Smith said that Mix’s decision is due to micro-managing from Council Member Cliff Olney, preventing Mix from being able to do his job.

In the days since, Smith along other members of council have had one on one conversations with Mix, trying to persuade him to stay on the job. The latest one was on Friday between Olney and Mix, where both sides were able to air out what they have been feeling.

“I have ideas that were a part of my campaign, and I look to continue to see them done. And I have a better understanding of what the manager has seen as micromanaging, and I think there are other things that he has now realized that I brought forward that he is aware of, too. So, I think that conversation will continue at the meeting that night,” said Olney.

This special meeting will take place in executive session at 6 PM on Tuesday, October 11 at Watertown City Hall. It’s taking the place of the previously scheduled work session which has been cancelled.

