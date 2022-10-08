City of Watertown special session scheduled to discuss Ken Mix’s future as city manager

Watertown city manager Ken Mix has decided not to renew his contract, which expires at the end...
Watertown city manager Ken Mix has decided not to renew his contract, which expires at the end of the year.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A special meeting has been set to discuss Watertown City Manager Ken Mix’s future with the city.

Mix announced earlier this week that he handed over a letter which stated he is “unwilling” to renew his current contract, which is set to expire on December 31st.

Mayor Jeff Smith said that Mix’s decision is due to micro-managing from Council Member Cliff Olney, preventing Mix from being able to do his job.

In the days since, Smith along other members of council have had one on one conversations with Mix, trying to persuade him to stay on the job. The latest one was on Friday between Olney and Mix, where both sides were able to air out what they have been feeling.

“I have ideas that were a part of my campaign, and I look to continue to see them done. And I have a better understanding of what the manager has seen as micromanaging, and I think there are other things that he has now realized that I brought forward that he is aware of, too. So, I think that conversation will continue at the meeting that night,” said Olney.

This special meeting will take place in executive session at 6 PM on Tuesday, October 11 at Watertown City Hall. It’s taking the place of the previously scheduled work session which has been cancelled.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention
Gun
Here’s why St. Lawrence County stopped issuing gun permits
The scene of an accident Friday afternoon, October 7, on Route 11 south of Canton.
Route 11 reopened after Friday crash
This is the resting place of the woman whose ghost, some say, became known as Tug Hill Annie.
In search of the legend of Tug Hill Annie
Power lines
Power goes out for hundreds in Watertown

Latest News

WWNY Fall festival returns to Watertown on Saturday
WWNY Blast from the Past: local football game seen in Afghanistan in 2006
WWNY Breast cancer survivor creates support group
WWNY Breast cancer survivor creates support group
WWNY Morse’s name to be added to National Fallen Firefighters Memorial