Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley hospitalized with COVID-19

FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss...
FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss from his wife Barbara during a ceremony to name the field at Sanford Stadium in his honor before an NCAA college football game against Murray State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Athens, Ga.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley is hospitalized with COVID-19.

Athletic department spokesman Claude Felton says the 90-year-old Dooley was admitted to an Athens area hospital with a “mild case” of COVID-19.

Dooley had been scheduled to appear at a university bookstore before No. 2 Georgia played Auburn but could not make it.

Dooley was 201-77-10 in 25 years as coach of the Bulldogs.

