Friday Sports: OFA beats Lowville Academy on the gridiron

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It’s another Football Friday Night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action.

In non-league football from Lowville, an NAC-Section 3 meeting as the Red Raiders hosted OFA.

The Red Raiders get on the board first when Logan Watson hits Brendan Hamburg for the 15 yard touchdown: 6-0 Lowville.

In the 2nd quarter, the Blue Devils tie it up as Justice McIntyre takes it in from a yard out to make it 6 all.

OFA goes on to beat Lowville 22-6.

In Section 3 football from Carthage, the Comets hosted New Hartford.

In the 1st quarter New Hartford strikes as Alex Coliver finds a hole in the line and goes in from 10 yards out.

In the 2nd quarter, it is Coliver again, taking the pitch and going 74 yards down the sidelines for the touchdown: 14-0 New Hartford.

Carthage cuts into the lead when Khalil Tevaga hits Ashton Norton for the 11 yard score: 14-7 New Hartford.

New Hartford goes on to beat Carthage 20-7.

Another Section 3 football contest from Philadelphia as Indian River entertains Homer.

In the 1st quarter, Homer capitalizes on a Warriors turnover when Samuel Sorenson takes it outside for the 15 yard touchdown: 7-0 Trojans.

But the Warriors answer on their next possession as Connor McMahon plows in from a yard out. The 2 point conversion puts Indian River up 8-7.

After a blocked punt by the Warriors, it’s Kane Lynch taking it in from a couple of yards out:16-7 Indian River after 1 quarter.

Indian River goes on to beat Homer 36-14.

In Section 3 football from Boonville, Adirondack hosts General Brown.

There was no score in the 2nd when Kaleb Natali takes the pitch and goes in for the touchdown: Lions up 6-0.

After a Wildcat turnover, it’s Natali again. General Brown goes on top 13.

Adirondack answers as Ray Hennessey takes it in from a couple of yards out.

General Brown falls to Adirondack 30-27.

In NAC Football, it was Canton at Potsdam.

The Bears lose the football and Brodey Hughes picks it up and takes it 25 yards for the score: 6-0 Potsdam.

In the 4th quarter, David Zuhlsdorf hits Charlie Todd in the endzone for the score, tying the game at 6.

Then it’s Zuhlsdorf to Todd for the 2 point conversion.

Canton beats Potsdam 8-6.

And in Star Lake, longtime Clifton Fine teacher and coach Joseph A. Russo was honored with friends, family and former students in attendance as the school passed a resolution to officially name the gym at Clifton Fine Central the Joseph A Russo Gymnasium. A well deserved honor.

