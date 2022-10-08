Melita V. Castor, 85, of Pierrepont

PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Melita V. Castor, 85, a resident of 6533 County Rt. 24, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Castor passed away Friday evening at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Melita V. Castor.

