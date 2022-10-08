Melita V. Castor, 85, of Pierrepont

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Melita V. Castor, 85, a resident of 6533 County Rt. 24, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.  Mrs. Castor passed away Friday evening at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Melita V. Castor.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Phyllis E. Tiffany, 83, of South State St., formerly of Campbell Street and Snell Road, passed...
Phyllis E. Tiffany, 83, of Lowville
Brenda Doxtater, 74, Calcium, wife of James S. Doxtater, passed away Wednesday October 5th,...
Brenda Doxtater, 74, of Calcium
Watertown city manager Ken Mix has decided not to renew his contract, which expires at the end...
City of Watertown special session scheduled to discuss Ken Mix’s future as city manager
WWNY Fall festival returns to Watertown on Saturday

Obituaries

WWNY Blast from the Past: local football game seen in Afghanistan in 2006
WWNY Breast cancer survivor creates support group
WWNY Breast cancer survivor creates support group
WWNY Morse’s name to be added to National Fallen Firefighters Memorial
WWNY Watertown physician assistant to help care for Ukrainian war refugees
WWNY Convalt Energy’s planned plant hits snag
WWNY Here’s why St. Lawrence County stopped issuing gun permits