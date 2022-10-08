Phyllis E. Tiffany, 83, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis E. Tiffany, 83, of South State St., formerly of Campbell Street and Snell Road, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at her home, under the care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Beaches Bridge Cemetery with Benjamin Kaufmann, grandson, officiating. A luncheon at Marine Corps League, Det. #754, Lowville, will immediately follow the burial. Any food donations may be taken to the Marine Corps League on Friday. Contributions may be made to the Lowville Food Pantry, 5502 Trinity Ave, Lowville, NY 13367. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

She is survived by five children, Donne Vawter of Lowville; Robert Tiffany of Lowville; Cheryl and Brian Kaufmann of Carthage; Sue Houppert of Lowville; Shawn Tiffany of Lowville; seventeen grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Pat Brasie of Carthage and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, Meryl “Red” Tiffany, who passed away on June 2, 2016; her parents, George W. and Marie A. Neddo Rohde; a son, Douglas, who died at birth; two sisters, Francis King (Ronnie King, Sr.) and Georgiana Lane; two brothers-in-law, John Brasie and David Bray; a brother-in-law, Robert Ray Tiffany, who passed at age 14 by an unfortunate drowning at Beaver Lake.

Phyllis was born August 28, 1939 in Carthage, NY, a daughter of the late George W. and Marie A. Neddo Rohde. She graduated from Carthage Central School in 1958. On October 24, 1958, she married Meryl E. Tiffany at Lowville Baptist Church. Phyllis raised her family, and together with her husband, owned and operated Tiffany’s General Store on Water Street in Lowville for many years. The couple later owned Tiffany’s Roaring Brook Restaurant.

She enjoyed puzzles, gardening and working in her flower beds. Phyllis also enjoyed helping her husband detail cars. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mrs. Tiffany attended Bethel Church of the Nazarene, Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

