Anthony Adam “Tom” Bareika Jr, 84, of Lowville

Anthony Adam “Tom” Bareika Jr, 84, of East Road Adult Home, Lowville NY, formerly of Salem WI, passed away early Sunday morning, October 9, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Anthony Adam “Tom” Bareika Jr, 84, of East Road Adult Home, Lowville NY, formerly of Salem WI, passed away early Sunday morning, October 9, 2022.

He was born on February 7, 1938 in Kenosha, WI, a son of the late Anthony Bareika Sr. and Marguerite Wartchow Bareika. Tom graduated from Bradford High School in 1957. After high school he was a machinist mate in the US Navy for three years. He settled in Salem WI, and began working for American Motors, eventually retiring from Chrysler Corp. Tom continued working after retirement for Gander Mountain and American Girl Company. He retired to Suffolk, VA in 2005 and relocated to Lowville, NY in 2018.

Tom is survived by his two sons, Tony Bareika (Deb) of Suffolk, VA; Todd Bareika of Trophy Club TX; a step daughter, Wanda Fuessle (Steve) of Lake Barrington, IL; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Elizabeth “Betsy” Pilecky (Bob); Patricia Lundy; a brother, Jamie Bareika, all of WI; a sister in law, Marge Bareika of Waukegan, IL; three grandchildren, a step granddaughter and her husband, Christie and Terry Walseman of Croghan NY, and family, and a host of friends in Wisconsin, Virginia, and New York. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Chuck, and a daughter Andrea.

He loved fishing, especially on Lake Michigan. Tom ran a fishing charter business and participated in many tournaments. He also loved deer and duck hunting, and trapping. Tom was a member of the Silver Lake Sportsman’s Club in WI. He also built and flew model airplanes, joining the Hampton Roads Radio Control Club in Suffolk, VA.

The family would like to give a special thank you to East Road Adult Home where he resided in Lowville.

In keeping Tom’s wishes, services will be private in WI, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., 5702 Waters Road Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.