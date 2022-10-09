Autumn Festival enters its 43rd year on Wellesley Island

Celebrating its 43rd year, the Autumn Fest was back at the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center.
Celebrating its 43rd year, the Autumn Fest was back at the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center.(wwny)
By Chad Charette
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT
WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - Celebrating its 43rd year, the Autumn Fest was back at the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center.

Featuring cider pressing, scarecrow making, and pumpkin picking, the event brought a taste of fall to Wellesley Island State Park.

Guests also got the chance to get up close and personal with a number of animals like goats, donkeys, and even an owl.

Despite drawing in a sizable crowd, Event co-chair Kerry Roberge says the event wasn’t about money.

The nature center just wanted to give kids a chance to learn about the great outdoors.

“It’s something that whether we make a lot of money or not is not our goal. We want to offer a lot of education to children and things they wouldn’t be able to do otherwise,” said Roberge.

The Autumn Festival is a single-day event and went through 4pm. Organizers say they will continue the tradition next year.

