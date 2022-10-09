Autumn Festival enters its 43rd year on Wellesley Island

WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - Celebrating its 43rd year, the Autumn Fest was back at the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center.

Featuring cider pressing, scarecrow making, and pumpkin picking, the event brought a taste of fall to Wellesley Island State Park.

Guests also got the chance to get up close and personal with a number of animals like goats, donkeys, and even an owl.

Despite drawing in a sizable crowd, Event co-chair Kerry Roberge says the event wasn’t about money.

The nature center just wanted to give kids a chance to learn about the great outdoors.

“It’s something that whether we make a lot of money or not is not our goal. We want to offer a lot of education to children and things they wouldn’t be able to do otherwise,” said Roberge.

The Autumn Festival is a single-day event and went through 4pm. Organizers say they will continue the tradition next year.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.