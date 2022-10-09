Elizabeth H. “Betty” Boulter, 90, of Watertown passed away Thursday evening, October 6, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth H. “Betty” Boulter, 90, of Watertown passed away Thursday evening, October 6, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village.

Betty will be remembered as an extremely loving friend, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma. She loved children, music and sharing good food and laughter with those around her.

Betty was born in Altona, New York on June 12, 1932, daughter of John J. and Anna L. Marshall Harnett and graduated from Altona Central School. Throughout her life she shared the joy of singing with her family and church community. She received her Associates Degree in Religious Studies from Mater Dei College, Ogdensburg and later her Associates Degree in Elementary Education from Bank Street College, Washington DC.

On October 12, 1957 she married John L. Boulter at Holy Angels Church, Altona with Fr. Paul Burnett officiating. Mr. Boulter died April 3, 2011.

In the mid 1950′s Betty was a supervisor in the business office of NY Telephone and in the early 1970′s was the director of religious education in the Holy Family and Indian River parishes. She then began her career in 1980 in the Headstart Program at the Community Action Planning Council (CAPC). Betty was a home-based visitor, coordinator, and supervisor, education consultant, and child development associate advisor. She retired in 1997 but continued part time until spring of 2003. She was a music instructor at Holy Family School from 1998 to spring of 2003, introducing Music Theater International “Junior Plays” to the area.

Betty and John were very active members of Holy Family Church. Betty served as lector, radio announcer, eucharistic minister, and as a member of the liturgical team. She was especially proud to have been a founding member and director of the Celebration Folk Group since its inception in 1971. She embodied the teaching of Saint Francis of Assisi “she who sings prays twice.” Betty was a former member of Morning Musicals and former member and board member of Lyric Theater. She also initiated and directed many variety shows to benefit not-for-profit organizations.

Betty was a volunteer for the scouts, serving as Girl Scout Leader and Boy Scout Den Mother. She was a former member of the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary.

Betty is survived by her five children, William J. (Lisa) Boulter, Anne H. Boulter, and Patrick H. (Gina) Boulter, all of Watertown, Robert J. (Sally) Boulter, Baltimore, MD, and Christopher L. (Debbie) Boulter, Waterloo; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three siblings, John Hobart Harnett, Robert E. Harnett, and Mary L. DeFranco.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Monday, October 17, from 4 - 7 PM. A prayer service will be at the funeral home Tuesday, October 18, at 9:15 AM followed by the funeral mass celebrated at 10 AM at Church of the Holy Family. Burial in Glenwood Cemetery will be held at a later date. Online condolences to Betty’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Donations in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society - Relay for Life, PO Box 10727, Rochester, NY 14610 or online at https://www.cancer.org/

