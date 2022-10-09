A few showers tonight

By Kris Hudson
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Areas mainly South of State Route 3 will see a few rain showers overnight tonight.

A few showers will linger into early Monday morning before clearing out and becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs Monday will stay in the lower to mid 50s.

Tuesday will be a nice sunny day with highs around 60.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 60s.

Rain will return on Thursday at a 90% chance as highs once again make it into the 60s.

A few showers will linger into Friday as highs top out in the lower to mid 50s.

