Gary L. Fikes, 72, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Gary L. Fikes, 72, of Church Street, passed away, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022 at home, while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Born on March 23, 1950 at the House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Edwin F. and Edna A. Augsbury Fikes. He was a 1968 graduate of Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY.

Gary entered the US Air Force in 1969 and was honorably discharged in 1972.

He married Bonnie J. Payne on August 30, 1969 at the Philadelphia United Methodist Church, with Rev. Pilbeam, officiating.

The couple owned and operated the Quaker Village Diner, Philadelphia, NY, for 28 years. During this time Gary was a bus for driver Indian River Central Schools and in later years for Clarence Henry Coach. He was Chairman of the Village of Philadelphia Housing Authority and was instrumental in the construction of Chase-Harrington Manor in Philadelphia, NY. After the completion of the housing, he became manager of the complex and Bonnie was working by his side as site manager of the complex. The couple also worked for Assemblyman, Bob Nortz, beginning with his campaign in 1975 until 2002. Then Gary was manager of the Dulles State Office Building, Watertown, NY, until retiring in 2009. He was also owner of G. Fikes and Son Apiaries, for twenty years.

Gary was District 4 Legislator for the Jefferson County Board of Legislators.

He was an amateur Hamm Radio Operator, license WA2TOR and a member of the Jefferson County Amateur Radio Club, the Philadelphia Masonic Lodge No. 916, 50-year member of the Philadelphia American Legion Post No. 798, the Philadelphia Fire Dept and Ambulance, serving as treasurer of the Fire Dept., the Jefferson County Republican Committee and Vice-Chairman of the State Republican Committee.

Gary enjoyed writing poetry, telling stores, boating, camping, riding his motorcycle, Hamm Radio, politics and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 53-years, Bonnie; a son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Helen Fikes, Watertown, NY; two grandchildren, Brent Bergeron and Erin Fikes; a sister, Belva Fikes Hall, Carthage, NY; a sister-in-law, Carol Fikes, Philadelphia, NY; his fur babies, Jake and Samantha; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents and two brothers, Walter Fikes and Dale Fikes, passed away previously.

A Celebration of Life will begin at 12pm, Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Belva’s Sahara Restaurant, 39936 SR-3, Carthage, NY13619.

Burial will be in Evans Mills Cemetery at a later date.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to Paws4Potter, 16798 CR-53, Dexter, NY 13634.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

