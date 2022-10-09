Halloween is in the air as people Trunk or Treat in Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - The feeling of Halloween was in the air in Adams Center Sunday afternoon.

The Honeyville Baptist Church hosted a Fall Fest Trunk or Treat on Sunday, giving local kids an early opportunity to throw on their favorite costumes and walk around the church, collecting goodies along the way.

The event is usually held in the trunks of cars outside the church, but cold conditions moved it inside.

Church officials say they feel this method of trick or treating is safer and brings forth a more family friendly environment to celebrate the holiday.

“I think it is important to show inside us, Jesus and love, because there is a lot of hate in the world and a lot of bad stuff. And we need to have more things that are about love and welcoming people instead of hate and pushing people away,” said Donna Jo Dowker, Activities Director of Honeyville Baptist Church.

Some dinner items and desserts were also available as well. This was the 5th year the church has held the event.

