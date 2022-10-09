Late firefighter Peyton Morse honored at National Fallen firefighters Memorial

EMITTSBURG, Maryland (WWNY) - Fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse was honored during a ceremony in Emmitsburg, Maryland Sunday.

It’s part of National Fallen firefighters Memorial weekend, which serves as an official tribute to all firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

Peyton was one of several firefighters honored this year, his family along with some Watertown firefighters, including Chief Matt Timerman made the trip to Maryland to be a part of the ceremony.

It took place at a memorial that Peyton actually visited before he died.

Morse’s name will be added to a plaque along with the rest of this year’s honorees that will be put on display at the monument.

