Mary A. Henry, 86, of Brasher Falls, peacefully passed away on Thursday October 6, 2022, at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home comforted by her faith and family. (Source: Funeral Home)

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mary A. Henry, 86, of Brasher Falls, peacefully passed away on Thursday October 6, 2022, at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home comforted by her faith and family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 – 6 PM. Mary’s Funeral Service and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls. Burial will take place at St. Patrick Cemetery at a later date.

Mary was born in Franklin, New Hampshire on August 15, 1936, to the late John W. Mitchell and Evelyn Glines. She graduated from Pinkerton Academy High School and furthered her education at the New Hampshire College of Accounting and Commerce. At one time she was married to James Keegan, and they were divorced. She then was married to Gerald Henry, and he predeceased her.

Diligent in her work ethic Mary was an established accountant working for various CPA’s and earned her retirement as an enrolled IRS Agent. Paving the way for women in the workforce, Mary was hired as the first and only female HAM Radio Operator, using the call numbers ‘WA1DZX’.

Mary’s faith in the Lord was the pinnacle of her life as she attended church every Sunday, and prayed daily; Christianity exuded her.

She was a true firm believer in books and reading, so much so, she didn’t even own a TV. Mary studied genealogy and history as well as extending her artistic abilities with drawing and painting.

Mary served on the Board of Education at SLC and as treasurer for Tri - Town Rescue.

She is survived by her children; James “Jimmy” and Sue Keegan of New Hampshire, Patricia “Patti” Dustin of New Hampshire, and John and Tamara Henry of Winthrop; 7 grandchildren, Amanda (Garret) Saunders, Linda (Mike) Hemingway, Kirstin Henry, Ethan Henry, Jade Henry, Madison Henry, and Jarika Lazore; 4 great grandchildren, Alexander and Christopher Saunders, Alyssa and Logan Shepard; and her sister, Dorothy “Dotti” Goodrich.

For those wishing to express an act of kindness, memorial contributions in Mary’s honor can be made to the Badenhausen Library Reading Room, 4 Main St, Brasher Falls, NY 13613. Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.