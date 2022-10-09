Out of the Darkness Walk brings awareness to suicide at Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Names of people who have lost their lives to suicide are read every year at the Out of the Darkness Walk at Watertown’s Thompson Park.

A darkness which survivor Bobby Palmer says is possible to overcome.

“I didn’t want to be here anymore, it was a very dark place, it was difficult for me. I spent a lot of time in the hospital, I spent a lot of time recuperating and getting back to life. I was lucky to be a survivor,” said Palmer.

Palmer says this is his first year coming to the walk. His message to those struggling with suicide:

“Take a step, walk forward.”

The walk is hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Dozens came out to show support to those we have lost, but also for those struggling.

Mane were wearing beads and writing notes to show it.

AFSP Greater Central New York Director Karen Heisig says the walk can be bitter sweet for many like herself.

“I’m a loss survivor myself. I lost my husband who is an Army veteran, and his brother. So it humbles me because people come here with a lot of emotion. They come here with either their own grief or their own struggle,” said Heisig.

Warning signs of suicide may include:

A person talking about feeling trapped or feeling hopeless, the act of isolation, and/ or anxiety, depression and anger.

Heisig says suicide rates decreased in 2019 and 2020. A pattern she says has not been common in the past couple of decades. She says community awareness events like this one give people a safe space and align them with the appropriate resources.

“Mental illness is no joke, there’s a lot of stigma behind it, it’s very tough, you know? And we need the support,” said Palmer.

The Suicide Prevention Hotline is 9-8-8.

