Sailboat stuck in Chaumont Bay

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - Operators walked away uninjured after their sailboat got stuck in Chaumont Bay Saturday night.

Fire, EMS and dive crews responded to County Route 125 in the Town of lyme for a sailboat that became stuck about 60 yards off shore.

Crews were able to walk out and help those aboard to shore, but had to leave the boat where it was for the night as a safety precaution, citing the waters were too rough to tow it out safely.

