Saturday Sports: Camden Football remains undefeated after win over South Jeff

CAMDEN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday was a busy day on the high school gridiron, with 7 games on the schedule.

In Camden, a Section 3 Class B contest as Camden hosted the South Jeff Spartans. Camden is undefeated coming into this one.

Brian Gonzalez hits Issac Lynch for the 29 yard touchdown, and Camden up 42-0 at the half.

In the 3rd quarter, Landon LaDuke hooks up with Robert Piddock Jr for the 8 yard touchdown. Spartans down 42-8.

Camden goes on to beat South Jeff 55-16.

In Liberty League football from Leckonby Satdium, St. Lawrence hosted Union.

In the 1st quarter, the Saints were down 7-0 when Daniel Lawther hits TJ Cornacchia with the 9 yard touchdown pass, tying the game at 7.

In the 2nd quarter, Union answers as Michael Fiore scores from 7 yards out: 14-7 Union.

Union scores 37 unanswered points and beats St. Lawrence 44-7.

In men’s college hockey from Cheel Arena, Clarkson hosted Merrimack.

It was scoreless in the 2nd when Anthony Romano lights the lamp to put the Golden Knights on top 1-0.

Tied at 1, Ryan Taylor scores his 1st career goal: Clarkson up 2-1.

Merrimack comes back to beat Clarkson 3-2.

Down the road at Appleton Arena, the Saints hosted New Hampshire.

Late in the 1st, New Hampshire was up 1-0 when Cameron Buhl dents net on a power play tally, knotting the score at 1 after 1 period.

New Hampshire goes on to beat the Saints 4-1.

On the ice, the Lady Saints of St. Lawrence were after their 2nd straight win, hosting Syracuse at Appleton Arena.

58 seconds in, St. Lawrence strikes as Abby Hustler unloads a blast that finds net on a power play tally: 1-0 St. Lawrence.

A little over 3 minutes later, Anna Segedi scores on the doorstep: 2-0 Lady Saints.

St. Lawrence wins it’s 2nd straight, beating Syracuse 5-3.

In Girls’ Frontier League Soccer under the lights in Sackets Harbor, the Lady Patriots hosted Alexandria.

In the 1st half, Ciara Dawley gets the Lady Purple Ghosts on the board to put Alexandria on top 1-0.

At the end of the 1st half, Kendall Bisbort ties the game at 1.

Alexandria beats Sackets Harbor 3-2 in overtime.

In men’s college soccer from Canton, the Roos of SUNY Canton hosted Maine Presque Isle.

Early in the 1st half, it’s Michael Gavette with the pretty header for his 5th goal of the season: 1-0 Roos.

Then it was General Brown product Eric Randall scoring his 1st of the year: 2-0 SUNY Canton.

The Roos go on to blank Maine Presque Isle 4-0.

In women’s college soccer from Canton, St. Lawrence hosted R.I.T.

In the 2nd half, St. Lawrence was down 2-1 when Emma Casey buries the blast in front, cutting the R.I.T. lead to 2-1.

R.I.T. goes on to beat St. Lawrence 3-1.

