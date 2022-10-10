10th Mountain Division’s old training ground to become national monument

10th Mountain Division
10th Mountain Division(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CAMP HALE, Colorado (WWNY) - President Joe Biden is set to designate Camp Hale in Colorado as a national monument on Wednesday.

Camp Hale is a World War II training ground where the 10th Mountain Division trained and developed warfare techniques in harsh, wintry conditions before heading to the Italian Alps to fight.

Making it a national monument will keep the property from being developed.

Some don’t want it to happen because they fear it could prevent future mining projects.

The 10th Mountain Division’s current home is at Fort Drum.

