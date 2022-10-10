Adams American Legion to celebrate 100th birthday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - American Legion Post 586 in Adams is marking its 100th birthday this Saturday.

Jim DuPre appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above.

The celebration takes place on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the post at 10 South Main Street in Adams.

There’s an open house where people can come inside and see pictures and memorabilia from the post’s 100 years of service.

The auxiliary will hold a bake sale and offering free snacks.

There will also be a cornhole tournament.

For more information, call 315-232-2715 or click here.

