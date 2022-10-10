Becoming sunny by afternoon

Columbus Day AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might want to grab a jacket if you’re heading out the door this morning.

Columbus Day was off to a cool and mainly cloudy start with some misty rain. Temperatures in the 30s and 40s will rise into the mid-50s this afternoon.

Skies will clear and it will be sunny by afternoon.

It stays clear overnight. Lows will be in the 30s and low 40s.

The weather turns warmer for a few days.

Tuesday will be sunny and in the mid-60s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and around 70.

It will be a rainy day on Thursday. A cold front moves through and knocks temperatures back for the rest of the forecast. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-60s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Highs will be in the upper 50s through the weekend. It will be sunny on Saturday. Sunday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain.

