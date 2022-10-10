Cape Vincent seeks $12M from state to improve downtown

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Cape Vincent’s downtown has a wish list and it’s hoping to win a state economic contest to make the wishes come true.

The village has submitted $12 million worth of projects to the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and New York Forward programs.

Michael Chavoustie, who owns French Towne Market and Cup of Joy is hoping for three quarters of a million dollars.

“A lot of exterior renovations, you know, we’re up here in the north end of the state. A lot of weatherization needs to be done, he said.

Chavoustie says getting the money would make the difference between being a seasonal or year-round business.

Other projects the village is hoping to fund include $3 million for the Anchor Marina, $2.4 million for an ambulance station with child care, and $1 million for Cape Commons which would be a mix of retail and apartments in the village.

The Cape Vincent Fire Department is on the list too, hoping to get $137,000 to fix its building and bring something back.

“The department bell that was on the roof of this building was taken off many years ago due to water damage. A member of the department is cleaning and polishing the bell. We re-did the frame. We’re hopefully going to display it out front here,” said Tom Martilotta, Cape Vincent Fire Department vice president.

Village Mayor Jerry Golden says they’re currently waiting to hear back from the state to see whether or not they’ve become a finalist.

This would be the village’s third year applying for the DRI.

