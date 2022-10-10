Community Fall Festival this weekend in Sulphur Springs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first Sulphur Springs Community Fall Festival is this weekend.

Kevin Kitto, pastor of the Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, and Darci Smith, who’s with the fire department auxiliary, say they hope to make it an annual event.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

It’s from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, at Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church.

There will be games and activities for children and adults, a chicken barbecue, chili, a bake sale, and crafters and vendors.

The event is free to attend.

Find out more at visitsacketsharbor.com.

