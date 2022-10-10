iPhone 14 reportedly dials 911 during roller coaster rides

FILE- New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters...
FILE- New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022.(Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The iPhone 14′s new crash detection feature is causing problems for users who ride roller coasters.

Apple’s latest phone is reportedly experiencing its own accident on roller coasters by dialing 911.

The feature has set off false alarms for emergency personnel near Cincinnati’s Kings Island Amusement Park.

They’ve received at least six iPhone emergency calls since the new smartphone went on sale in September.

Similar 911 calls have originated from passengers on a roller coaster at Six Flags Great America near Chicago.

The same crash detection technology also is featured on the Apple Watch 8.

The fix is simple: Users should put the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch 8 on airplane mode before boarding a roller coaster.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun
Here’s why St. Lawrence County stopped issuing gun permits
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention
The scene of an accident Friday afternoon, October 7, on Route 11 south of Canton.
Route 11 reopened after Friday crash
This is the resting place of the woman whose ghost, some say, became known as Tug Hill Annie.
In search of the legend of Tug Hill Annie
Watertown woman pleads guilty to bank fraud

Latest News

x
Grizzlies invited fans to open practice
Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) works around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian...
Tampa Bay Lightning suspends Ian Cole pending sexual abuse investigation
x
Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death
Law enforcement says a pickup plowed into a group gathered outside a bar overnight in Colorado.
1 dead, 7 injured after truck drives through Colorado bar crowd