Jefferson County SPCA: Super-chill Blair
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Blair would likely do well in most homes.

Jefferson County SPCA receptionist Jayden Waugh says she’s great with other dogs and did very well with a baby during a recent meet-and-greet.

The 1-year-old lab mix is calm, laid back, and gentle and came to the SPCA from Georgia via Project Freedom Ride.

The shelter could use some help with the large number of kittens they have that are too young to adopt. Volunteers are needed to foster them until they’re old enough for their new home.

If you’d like to adopt Blair or any other pet, you can stop by the shelter. If you’d like to become a foster pet parent, there’s an application at jeffersoncountyspca.org. You can also browse available pets there and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. The phone number is 315-782-3260.

