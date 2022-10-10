Kenith E. Dunham, 62 , of Calcium, NY, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends, following a brief battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Kenith E. Dunham, 62 , of Calcium, NY, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends, following a brief battle with cancer.

He was born on November 5, 1959, in Edgemoor, SC, son of Thomasene and Lola (White) Dunham. He graduated from Rock Hill High School in 1978 and South Carolina State University with an Associates Degree in 1980. Following school he entered the US Army on June 21, 1978 in Charlotte, NC and he served in the Gulf War. While serving in the military he was also an amateur boxer. Kenith was honorably discharged as a Sergeant on September 30, 1991, from Fort Drum, NY where he was last stationed. He received the Army Service Medal. Army Achievement Medal with Oak Leaf Clusters, three Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, Expert Rifle and Driver Mechanic Badge.

Upon his honorable discharge he resided in Watertown and worked for Eiss Brothers, in Watertown, as a salesman for 27 years until he retired in 2020. He married Kimberly Palmer on March 23, 1988. Kimberly was a sous chef at the BoatYard in Ithaca, Pete’s Restaurant, Ives Hill Country Club, Cornell University and various other places in the local area. She passed away on February 24, 2015.

Kenith then met Kelly Dygert in 2016 and the couple were together for six years before getting married on September 10, 2022.

Kenith played softball in both the city and recreational leagues in Watertown. He played with several teams which included the Question Mark, The Strand, Ollie’s and he won a championship with the Hitchin Post Tavern. He was a competitive Ballroom Dancer and competed with the Cosmopolitan Ballroom Dancing Club all over Northern NY. He was also Co-President of the Club for two years. Kenith was a lifetime fan of the NY Giants, “You gotta get that guy!”, one of his famous sayings, and the NY Mets. Just recently he began supporting the NY Rangers. The “Kenny Clap” remains famous and will always be used in Kenny’s honor. Kenny, along with his Best Friend, Woodi, were dedicated golfers every Sunday morning, when the weather was good, and in the Monday Night League at Highland Meadows Golf Club. In 2021 he and Woodi won and became the Men’s League Champions! A HUGE deal for both of them. Since 2015 Kenny, along with Kelly, Woodi, Bobbi Jo, and his close friends Chip and Kim Parker have traveled twice a year to different locations in New York State in The Parker’s RV for vacations. And as Kenny let them all know on one of these trips , “We are all just Hamster’s On The Wheel of Life!” So the group made him a Hamster theme song. The Hamster’s, along with the Jamaican Curling Team nickname, this group of friends made many memories that will never be forgotten.

Kenny wanted all his friends and family to know how much he loved them. He’ll always be with us.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Kelly Dygert Dunham, Calcium, NY; his “rockstar” daughter, LaShanda Dunham, Watertown, NY; a son, Kenith E. Dunham Jr., and a grandson, Kenith E. Dunham III, of SC; four brothers and their wives; William (Gwen) Dunham, Craig (Brenda) Dunham, Danny (Kim) Dunham, all of Rock Hill, SC; Willie Rolland (Annette) Dunham, York, SC; two sisters and their husbands, Catherine D. (Jimmy) Barnes, and Landra T. (Freddy) Dunham, all of Rock Hill, SC; three aunts, Sadie Cathcart, Lilly White, both of Rock Hill, SC and Pearline Crank, NC; and several nieces and nephews and cousins; close family friend, alisha Johnson, watertown, NY and sister in law, Dawn Laemmermann-Amo, of watertown, NY.

Besides his parents and first wife he is predeceased by; two brothers, O’Dell and Tracy Dunham; and two sisters, Ada McCullough and Sandra Dunham.

Calling hours will be held from Noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 16th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. Military Honors will immediately follow the calling hours at 2p.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of life will follow at the Hitchin Post Tavern.

In lieu of flowers the family would greatly appreciate any donations to be sent directly to Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to go to the website and make an online donation to be used towards Kenny’s funeral expenses.

Online condolences and donations may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

