Larry W. Knight, 75, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Larry W. Knight, 75, Watertown, passed away Monday morning at his home with his family at his side and under the direction of Hospice.

Among his survivors is his wife Linda, daughter Jennifer (Terrence) Heiler, son Rick and sister Linda Eveleigh.

A complete obituary with dates and times for the celebration of life gathering will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

