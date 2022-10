PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Rafael A. Quinones, 90, husband of Susan Jackson and resident of Snell Drive, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, October 8, 2022 at his home.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring 2023 at a time to be announced.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

