Rally held in Watertown to support abortion rights

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country residents rallied for abortion rights in Watertown Monday.

Organized by local volunteers in coordination with Planned Parenthood, dozens of people came to show their support for the right to have access to the services, saying their voices are still strong even 3 months after Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We are incredibly lucky in New York state that we have the right to control our bodies. But we are standing in solidarity with all of the women across our own country that do not have that right currently,” said Katie Ramus, Planned Parenthood of the North Country.

Ramus said she believes more rallies are being scheduled through planned parenthood.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.