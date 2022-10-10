Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls

For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat...
For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat untouched and residents want it gone.(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat untouched and residents want it gone.

Villagers believe the property on Rensselaer Street could be a safety hazard in the community.

“We have a lot of people who walk in town and it’s been difficult for them to get around and there was a lot of stray cats that came out of the building,” said Heather Wainwright, Rensselaer Falls resident.

Now, the village is finding out how much the clean-up would be and reminding itself that its total budget to run the village is under $200,000.

The village won’t have an estimate for another two weeks, but Mayor Michael Hammond says the village itself just does not have enough funds.

“Our village budget is very small. A population of less than 300. So you could imagine what a site like this would take - an entire budget or more for a village our size,” he said.

Mayor Hammond says he hopes that something will be done soon, whether it be on the owner’s side or if the village reaches out to county and state officials for help.

“As the time goes on, we look to hopefully partner with the county and DANC, assemble a team to look at these properties if they don’t get cleaned up under our local law purview,” he said.

We reached out to the property owner for comment but didn’t hear back.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operators walked away uninjured after their sailboat got stuck in Chaumont Bay Saturday night.
Sailboat stuck in Chaumont Bay
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention
This is the resting place of the woman whose ghost, some say, became known as Tug Hill Annie.
In search of the legend of Tug Hill Annie
Gun
Here’s why St. Lawrence County stopped issuing gun permits

Latest News

10th Mountain Division
10th Mountain Division’s old training ground to become national monument
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on gun permits, helping homeless & ghost story
WWNY
Adams American Legion to celebrate 100th birthday
WWNY
WWNY Adams American Legion to celebrate 100th birthday