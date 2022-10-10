Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat untouched and residents want it gone.

Villagers believe the property on Rensselaer Street could be a safety hazard in the community.

“We have a lot of people who walk in town and it’s been difficult for them to get around and there was a lot of stray cats that came out of the building,” said Heather Wainwright, Rensselaer Falls resident.

Now, the village is finding out how much the clean-up would be and reminding itself that its total budget to run the village is under $200,000.

The village won’t have an estimate for another two weeks, but Mayor Michael Hammond says the village itself just does not have enough funds.

“Our village budget is very small. A population of less than 300. So you could imagine what a site like this would take - an entire budget or more for a village our size,” he said.

Mayor Hammond says he hopes that something will be done soon, whether it be on the owner’s side or if the village reaches out to county and state officials for help.

“As the time goes on, we look to hopefully partner with the county and DANC, assemble a team to look at these properties if they don’t get cleaned up under our local law purview,” he said.

We reached out to the property owner for comment but didn’t hear back.

