Watertown lawmakers to meet Tuesday about city manager

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s city council will sit down Tuesday for an executive session. The topic: City Manager Ken Mix’s surprise decision to leave at the end of 2022.

It’s something lawmakers hope to stop.

“I think it’s pretty unanimous that all the city council wants Ken to continue. I think that he’s done an absolutely outstanding job for the city,” said Watertown City Council Member Patrick Hickey.

“I think we’re hopeful that if we can come up with some solutions that might make things better for Mr. Mix and for staff, then hopefully he will see that we’re serious about it,” said Watertown City Council Member Lisa Ruggiero.

Mix has not spoken publicly about his decision, but council members have said that micro-managing and quarrels between council members and the city manager are reasons he wants to leave.

“I wasn’t aware that there were any concerns until it came out. Then now after having met with Ken Mix I understand what his concerns are. I explained to him some of the reasons why I did what I did. Now we have a better understanding, and that’s usually how you reach some sort of a conclusion,” said Watertown City Council Member Cliff Olney.

Although Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith has said the city needs to be prepared if Mix does go through with his resignation, he would prefer that it doesn’t get to that point.

“The goal is to come up with some sort of plan or agreement that hopefully Mr. Mix is agreeable to for staying on as city manager,” said Smith.

The special session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday. It’ll include council, but Mix and city attorney Robert Slye won’t be in attendance.

