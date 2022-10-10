Your Turn: feedback on gun permits, helping homeless & ghost story

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People in St. Lawrence County who want a gun permit will have to wait. The county has stopped issuing the permits because officials want a clear path forward:

Oh. Is that why I haven’t heard anything for a full year? Glad they got my fingerprints before freezing the system.

Kirk Jones

Stripping U.S. citizens of their Second Amendment rights.

Nicole Montrois

The owner of a vacant building on Arsenal Street is willing to work with a local group to help the homeless find a warm place to stay this winter:

This is a great location! Close to DSS and a central location that’s easy to get to!

Katy McNitt

This makes the most logical sense. I hope it works out for all concerned.

Debbie Smith

For decades, people have reported seeing a ghost along Sears Pond Road and Route 177. Historians say the legendary Tug Hill Annie is based on a real woman who died in a crash in the 1950s:

I live off 177 and am out driving around a lot at night but so far haven’t seen anything but I’ll keep watching.

Lawrence Hoffert

Literally “drove thru” her this summer while driving...Coolest, yet spookiest thing I’ve encountered yet.

Karmen Scofield

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operators walked away uninjured after their sailboat got stuck in Chaumont Bay Saturday night.
Sailboat stuck in Chaumont Bay
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention
This is the resting place of the woman whose ghost, some say, became known as Tug Hill Annie.
In search of the legend of Tug Hill Annie
Gun
Here’s why St. Lawrence County stopped issuing gun permits

Latest News

10th Mountain Division
10th Mountain Division’s old training ground to become national monument
For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat...
Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls
WWNY
Adams American Legion to celebrate 100th birthday
WWNY
WWNY Adams American Legion to celebrate 100th birthday