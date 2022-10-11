BOCES invites public to open houses

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - BOCES is inviting members of the public to attend two upcoming open houses for its technical centers in Jefferson and Lewis Counties.

Nathan Lehman, BOCES information coordinator, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the events. Watch his interview above.

The Howard G. Sackett Technical Center at 5836 State Route 12 in Glenfield will hold its open house on Wednesday, October 12 from 6:30 pm to 8 pm.

The open house will take place at both the technical center and at the Lewis County-JCC Extension Center at 7395 E Road in Lowville, which houses the Engineering & Design and Heavy Equipment programs.

The Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center at 20104 State Route 3 in the town of Watertown will hold its open house on Wednesday, October 19, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

The open houses provide an opportunity for parents, prospective students, and members of the community to see the educational opportunities that are available for both high school students and adults.

Instructors for courses will be available to answer questions. Displays and demonstrations will be featured throughout the center.

College and military representatives will be in attendance.

Refreshments will also be served courtesy of the Culinary Arts program.

For more information on the Open Houses and the BOCES CTE program, visit www.boces.com/careertech.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operators walked away uninjured after their sailboat got stuck in Chaumont Bay Saturday night.
Sailboat stuck in Chaumont Bay
Copenhagen Fire Department
Copenhagen officials question fire department’s bank statements
U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to delegates and assembled party officials at the 2022 NYGOP...
NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his home
For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat...
Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY BOCES invites public to open houses
Police Lights
Man charged with murder following stabbing death in Malone
Charles Anson
Anson sentenced to 14 years in 2021 shooting death
Late-session classes at Jefferson Community College
Late-session classes start soon at JCC