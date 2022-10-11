BOCES invites public to open houses

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - BOCES is inviting members of the public to attend two upcoming open houses for its technical centers in Jefferson and Lewis Counties.

Nathan Lehman, BOCES information coordinator, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the events. Watch his interview above.

The Howard G. Sackett Technical Center at 5836 State Route 12 in Glenfield will hold its open house on Wednesday, October 12 from 6:30 pm to 8 pm.

The open house will take place at both the technical center and at the Lewis County-JCC Extension Center at 7395 E Road in Lowville, which houses the Engineering & Design and Heavy Equipment programs.

The Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center at 20104 State Route 3 in the town of Watertown will hold its open house on Wednesday, October 19, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

The open houses provide an opportunity for parents, prospective students, and members of the community to see the educational opportunities that are available for both high school students and adults.

Instructors for courses will be available to answer questions. Displays and demonstrations will be featured throughout the center.

College and military representatives will be in attendance.

Refreshments will also be served courtesy of the Culinary Arts program.

For more information on the Open Houses and the BOCES CTE program, visit www.boces.com/careertech.

