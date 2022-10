TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card.

The woman is accused of using the card to make a $413 purchase at the town of LeRay Walmart.

If you recognize the individual in the surveillance photo, you’re asked to contact state police at 315-366-6000.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.